New Orleans police on Monday booked two additional suspects in the March 29 slaying of 17-year-old Tyneisha Muse in the St. Claude neighborhood.
Joshua Augillard, 20, was booked on counts of second-degree murder and attempted in connection with an attack in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street that also left a second victim, a man, with a bullet wound to the back, records show.
Terrica Moss, 18, was booked in the case as well, standing accused of being an accessory to murder.
The arrests of Augillard and Moss came five days after police arrested Corey Harris, 19, on a count of murder in Muse’s killing.
Augillard was separately accused of breaking into the Nike factory outlet at the corner of Tulane and Carrollton avenues on March 9, 2018.
Muse’s family has told media that the gunfire that killed her was meant for another man at the scene of the shooting.
Augillard and Harris face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police investigated at least two robberies reported on Monday.
About 2:30 p.m. at the corner of South Galvez Street and Louisiana Avenue Parkway in Broadmoor, several people approached a 28-year-old man car while it was stopped at a red light and pulled him from the car, police said. One of the attackers began strangling the victim while another went through his pockets – the group fled with the man’s wallet and cash, police said.
About 11:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Orleans Avenue in Bayou St. John, a 61-year-old man was robbed while in a store by a group of men who arrived and left in a silver car, police said.
• A 40-year-old man was cut in his hand, chest and the top of his head by a woman whom he denied a car ride to while pumping gasoline in the 200 block of South Claiborne Avenue in the Central Business District about 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The woman was accompanied by a man. The victim fled, and paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment.
• About 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Brainard Street in Central City, a woman reported being raped by a man whom she did not know.
• Thomas Ketchum, 19, is wanted on allegations that he and two other unidentified people broke into the Big Cat gasoline station in the 13200 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East early Friday and stole merchandise, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
• The Orleans Parish coroner's office on Tuesday confirmed earlier Advocate reports that the man killed in a shootout with police at a New Orleans East apartment complex on Friday was 40-year-old Donald Davis Jr. Police said Davis fired at officers investigating an aggravated assault report at the complex in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard before officers shot back and mortally wounded him.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.