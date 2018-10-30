After the Monday morning fatal shooting of rapper Young Greatness, New Orleans police have released new photos showing a 'person of interest.'

The rapper, born Theodore Jones, was gunned down early Monday morning in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Elysian Fields Avenue, police said. Police released a photo showing the side of a person of interest on Monday, but they released additional images on Tuesday.

The person in the photos is wearing a backwards black baseball cap and a white t-shirt. Investigators asked anyone with information on the man to contact Homicide Detective Brett R. Mathes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (503) 822-1111 or (877) 903-7867.

NOPD had said Monday that officers were searching for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. Monday outside the Waffle House at 2940 Elysian Fields Avenue.

Police said that arriving officers found the victim face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects took the victim's car after the shooting, NOPD said. The car has since been found as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Young Greatness was born in New Orleans but had relocated after Hurricane Katrina.