NOPD Algiers deadly shooting (04/25/2019)

New Orleans police investigate a deadly shooting in the 2600 block of Gen. De Gaulle Drive in Algiers on April 25, 2019. (via Caresse Jackman, WWL-TV)

A man was fatally shot in Algiers on Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive about 2:35 p.m. Quoting police, WWL-TV reported that the victim was shot outside of a church, ran towards a nearby gasoline station and collapsed.

Police haven’t named the victim or any suspects, and they haven’t discussed a possible motive in the slaying.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas

