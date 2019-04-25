A man was fatally shot in Algiers on Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive about 2:35 p.m. Quoting police, WWL-TV reported that the victim was shot outside of a church, ran towards a nearby gasoline station and collapsed.
Police haven’t named the victim or any suspects, and they haven’t discussed a possible motive in the slaying.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas