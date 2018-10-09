Federal prosecutors struck a plea deal Tuesday with one of three men charged with a deadly armored truck robbery attempt in Mid-City last year.

Deltoine Scott, 25, pleaded guilty to various charges pertaining to the May 31, 2017, killing of former Loomis employee Jimmy McBride. In return, prosecutors dropped a count charging Scott directly in the slaying of McBride, which would've resulted in a sentence of life imprisonment if he had been convicted at trial.

It is expected that Scott will now testify against Jerome Kieffer as well as his father, Armstead Kieffer, who are scheduled to go to trial Oct. 22 in front of U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle.

Lemelle tentatively set Scott's sentencing date for Jan. 30.

Scott signed a summary of the case built against him before entering his guilty plea during a re-arraignment hearing.

That document wasn’t immediately available Tuesday morning, but it is expected to be filed into the court record and shed light on the slaying.

According to investigators, Scott and Jerome Kieffer each held pistols when they ambushed McBride and two of his Loomis co-workers near outside Campus Federal Credit Union in the 400 block of South Galvez Street. Armstead Kieffer was positioned nearby as a lookout.

The two robbers took a bag of money but realized it was empty when they got to their getaway car. Jerome Kieffer then returned to the armored truck, and McBride was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire that ensued between one of his colleagues and the robbers, prosecutors allege.

The robbers fled without stealing any money.

A key break in the case came when New Orleans police pulled over Scott’s grandfather as he drove the getaway truck hours after the killing. The grandfather told authorities he let Scott borrow the truck for most of that day, and officials later obtained surveillance camera footage as well as cellphone records that tied Scott and the Kieffers to the deadly, botched robbery.

All three were later arrested and charged in federal court with McBride’s killing as well as the robbery at gunpoint of a Brinks armored car in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in the 1400 block of North Broad Street nearly two years earlier.

The U.S. government prosecutes robbery cases involving banks and armored trucks, whose money is federally insured.

It had the option of pursuing the death penalty against Scott and the Kieffers but declined to do so.

Scott pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit armed robbery, committing armed robbery, brandishing guns during the robberies, and brandishing a gun in the stick-up leading to McBride's murder. He faces decades in prison with the possibility of parole.

Wearing shackles and a red prisoner's jumpsuit, Scott said little. He answered Lemelle's questions, "Yes sir, your honor," or "no sir, your honor," and repeatedly indicated he was pleading guilty voluntarily.

"We didn't want to him spend the rest of his life in jail," said Benny George, Scott's attorney. "As young as he is, he took responsibility."

George said his client's family was deeply involved in the decision to plead out rather than contest the case at trial. Scott was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Haller and Michael McMahon.

The Kieffers have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting their trial in federal custody. Their attorneys declined comment on Scott's plea.

