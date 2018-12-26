New Orleans police were investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents Wednesday afternoon.

One victim had bullet wounds to the arm and leg in the Milan neighborhood. That shooting was reported about 3:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Foucher Street.

In the other incident, about 4:10 p.m., a man was shot in the abdomen in the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue in the St. Roch neighborhood, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Today's shooting continues a trend of spiking gun violence across New Orleans in a two-day stretch. At least seven people have been shot — two fatally — since Christmas morning.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• New Orleans police on Wednesday released more information about a shooting that occurred about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pleasure Street, near Gentilly’s Parisite skate park.

A 28-year-old man had arrived at the scene of the shooting after following a man from whom he had asked to buy marijuana at the corner of North Broad Street and AP Tureaud Avenue about a mile away. After arriving, the other man ordered the victim out of the victim’s car at gunpoint, prompting the victim to drive off, police said. The gunman fired a single bullet that struck the victim’s upper left thigh, police said. The victim drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

• Citing a relative, WWL-TV identified one of the Christmas slaying victims as Lionel Bush, 48, of Violet. Bush was killed — and a 45-year-old woman was wounded in the leg — in a shooting reported about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of General Meyer Avenue and Casimire Street in Algiers.

Bush, a father of three daughters, was visiting family for the holidays when he was killed, WWL-TV said.

•There were five robberies reported between Christmas morning Tuesday and early Wednesday, New Orleans police said.

About 7:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in St. Roch about 7:45 a.m., six men in two cars followed a 35-year-old man into and out of a store before one of them pulled a gun out and stole the victim’s wallet and cash, police said. The group of robbers fled in their cars after the stick-up.

About 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of St. Philip Street in Treme, a 41-year-old man was attacked and robbed of cash as well as his keys by a group of people to whom he had sold drugs at the corner of Bourbon and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter earlier, police said.

About 3:50 p.m. at the corner of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues in Mid-City, a woman wielding a knife got into the passenger side door of a 31-year-old man sitting in his car at a red light, police said. The woman demanded that the driver take her under a nearby overpass and then surrender his car keys, cellphone and wallet. The woman threw the keys and wallet out of the car after taking cash and then ran away, police said.

About 5:10 p.m. at the corner of Corinne and Pressburg streets in Gentilly, two boys – one 16 – surrendered fake body armor and shoes to two men who pulled up in a blue sport-utility vehicle while wearing black ski masks and wielding two pistols, police said. The robbers fled.

About 1:25 a.m. at the corner of Josephine Street and South Claiborne Avenue in Central City, a 27-year-old man surrendered his wallet and phone to a man who approached while wielding a gun and then fled, police said.

• A 52-year-old man was stabbed in the chest with a knife by another man who approached him demanding money he was owed about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Howard Avenue in the Central Business District, New Orleans police said. The stabbing occurred during an argument, and paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment, police said.

• Darnel Johnson, 39, was arrested on allegations that he kicked his way into a 36-year-old woman’s home in the 1300 block of South Prieur Street in Central City, threw things around, took a bag, and then stole items from the kitchen and living room about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Johnson was arrested after returning to the home, said police, describing the incident as a domestic aggravated burglary.

Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.