A true-crime television show on Wednesday night was set to post the face of a man who remains on the lam two years after allegedly fatally stabbing his friend during a fight in New Orleans.

Martin Jose Jarquin Estrada, who is wanted in the slaying of Elkin Corrales, was chosen for a brief segment profiling two fugitives on Investigation Discovery’s “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

In the 9 p.m. episode Wednesday, Walsh – who became a violent-crime victims’ advocate after his son was abducted and murdered in 1981 – asks viewers to call the show’s hotline if they know where Jarquin is.

According to New Orleans police, officers found a bloodied Corrales atop a mattress outside a residence in the 4600 block of Clara Street in February, 2017. Corrales was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Corrales’ brother-in-law spoke with investigators and identified the killer as Jarquin, the victim’s fellow Nicaraguan national, court records said.

Relatives of Corrales told a Nicaraguan news outlet that Jarquin had stabbed Corrales to death during a scuffle that erupted while the two were drinking. One relative claimed that Jarquin was enraged after losing a fight waged between the two in order to see who fought better.

Jarquin has been at large ever since.

In November, U.S. Marshals obtained a warrant to search the Facebook account of a woman identified as the mother of Jarquin’s child, according to Orleans Parish Criminal Court records.

Authorities believe that Jarquin has been communicating with the woman using an unknown Facebook account.

The warrant authorized the Marshals to search through the woman’s private messages, stored communications and a list of users with whom she has chatted during a nearly three-month window beginning Oct. 1, among other things.

It was not immediately clear what the U.S. Marshals may have found as a result of the warrant, an apparent bid to pinpoint any Facebook account Jarquin may be using while on the lam.

New Orleans’ Crimestoppers chapter is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to charges against Jarquin. Tipsters can call (504) 822-1111.