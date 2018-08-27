A man was fatally shot on the edge of Gert Town early Monday evening, New Orleans police said.
The killing was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Howard Avenue, police said. There were investigators both outside and inside of a one-story office building housing several businesses, including a fitness gymnasium, a florist and a cab company. It appeared investigators were working within the gym.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and had been shot multiple times, police said. There was no other information immediately available.