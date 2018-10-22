A fire that erupted in a Belle Chasse home on Sunday night killed two children and two dogs while sending three other adults to the hospital, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal confirmed.
The children killed, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, died after being separated from the three adults who escaped, according to state Fire Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue.
Two grandparents, a mother and the two children lived in the home, Rodrigue said. Their names have not yet been released.
The fire apparently started at about 10 p.m. Sunday night in the mobile home in the 11000 block of Highway 23. The blaze likely began in an unoccupied addition that the family built shortly after Hurricane Katrina, investigators said.
By Monday morning, the mobile home had been so engulfed by flames that they had torn a massive hole through the building's side. Charred, blackened wood could be seen inside the home's skeletal remains, as well as around the edge of a front window.
Investigators believe that as the occupants attempted to escape, the children were separated from the adults and they ended up trapped near the front wall of the mobile home in a bedroom, she said.
The children's mother tried to save them by reaching them through that front window, but she couldn't get to them in time.
The mother, who was burned trying to save the children, and the other two survivors also suffered smoke inhalation and were "still very much in a hospitalized state" on Monday morning, she added.
Rodrigue said she suspected that the children didn't have time to get out because of where the fire began.
"It’s more like a family room," Rodgrigue said of the room. "Everyone at this point was either in bed or asleep, and...it was coming from an area no one was at."
A firefighter also received a minor burn on his forehead during his attempt to save the kids. He was treated on scene and released, officials said.
The two dogs who died in the fire were discovered a few hours after the blaze began.
Rodrigue stressed that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. However, because the room was unoccupied when the fire began, investigators "are leaning toward" determining that the fire began because of an electrical malfunction, rather than by heaters or another cause, she said.
As of Monday morning, investigators also had not yet discovered evidence of working smoke alarms in the home, but Rodgrigue said witnesses remembered hearing some sound at the time of the fire.
Authorities said the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office are all participating in the investigation.
Speaking with reporters, Rodrigue underscored the importance of having functional smoke detectors. She said the state provides free ones for individuals and families who can't afford them through its Operation Save a Life program.
"They absolutely can make the difference between life and death," Rodgrigue said. "Those moments, those seconds, those minutes that provide you the opportunity to see your way out instead of be clouded by smoke and to breathe without obstruction of smoke, it’s absolutely imperative and we wish for everyone to make sure that your smoke alarms are working."
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas added to this report.