A third person in the car that crashed into an illegally parked 18-wheeler in Metairie early Sunday has died, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
Leandro Gonzalez, 22, of Kenner, died Monday from his injuries in the wreck, said Trooper Melissa Matey, a State Police spokeswoman.
A fourth passenger described as a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with critical injuries. No update on his condition was provided Tuesday.
The wreck occurred near the corner of Airline Drive and North Atlanta Street about 7:25 a.m. German Mejia, a 24-year-old from Kenner, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic north on Airline when he veered onto the right shoulder and rammed into the back of a 2012 International 18-wheeler that was illegally parked there.
Mejia and 22-year-old passenger Michael Medrano, of Kenner, died at the scene. Medrano was riding in the right rear passenger seat of the car.
Gonzalez, the front seat passenger, died at University Medical Center. The teen boy was a back seat passenger as well.
Authorities said Mejia had no driver's license and was the only person in his car wearing a seat belt. Matey said they suspect he was impaired, though the results of a toxicology test were pending.
No one was in the 18-wheeler, but the person who left it illegally parked was cited, Matey said.