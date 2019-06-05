Authorities in New Orleans on Tuesday jailed a man accused of fatally beating and strangling a woman northwest of Atlanta last month, according to court records.
Miguel Floyd, 25, was picked up on a warrant accusing him of murder, aggravated assault and battery in the death of Ericka Monique Stewart, 36, whose body was found in a car outside an apartment complex in Marietta, Georgia.
Police responding to a call of a person down at the apartment complex in question discovered Stewart about 7:30 a.m. May 28, officials have said. Stewart had bruising and swelling to her face and eyes, an investigator from Marietta wrote in documents filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Wednesday.
She also had injuries that were consistent with being strangled, and it appeared she had been killed between 1:30 and 5:30 the same morning officers found her.
By the following day, police had obtained a warrant to arrest Floyd in Stewart’s slaying.
Records in court stop short of describing how police linked Floyd to Stewart’s death, and they offer no potential motive for the fatal assault.
They don’t specify how Floyd and Stewart may have known each other or whether police suspect she was killed in her car or some other place.
Court records show Floyd was arrested as a fugitive in connection with the warrant while at New Orleans Police Department headquarters on Tuesday. Those records list his address as an apartment in the 2600 block of Gravier in Mid-City, which is about a block away from NOPD’s headquarters.
Under Georgia law, Floyd would face life imprisonment if convicted of murdering Stewart.
Check back with The Advocate for any more details.