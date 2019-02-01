lspstock.adv_HS_003
Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

One man was killed and two others were hurt after an SUV crashed into another vehicle that had become disabled on I-10 in Metairie. 

Noel Reese, 37 of LaPlace was killed in the crash, which occurred about 3 a.m. near Causeway Boulevard. 

Reese's vehicle had struck the left-side barrier on I-10, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police, and became disabled across the left and center lanes. The second vehicle then struck the vehicle on its left side, killing Reese and injuring a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Jacob Jones. Both Jones and the driver of the second vehicle, 39-year-old Roland Paquette, were hospitalized with "moderate" injuries. 

An investigation and tests are underway to determine if impairment was a factor. 

