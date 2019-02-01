One man was killed and two others were hurt after an SUV crashed into another vehicle that had become disabled on I-10 in Metairie.
Noel Reese, 37 of LaPlace was killed in the crash, which occurred about 3 a.m. near Causeway Boulevard.
Reese's vehicle had struck the left-side barrier on I-10, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police, and became disabled across the left and center lanes. The second vehicle then struck the vehicle on its left side, killing Reese and injuring a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Jacob Jones. Both Jones and the driver of the second vehicle, 39-year-old Roland Paquette, were hospitalized with "moderate" injuries.
An investigation and tests are underway to determine if impairment was a factor.