Authorities in St. Charles Parish are seeking a woman accused of stealing a bird from a pet store valued at $500.
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office released a video Friday showing the woman suspected of stealing the animal from Bayou Pets in Chalmette on July 5.
The animal stolen is a Sun Conure, a brightly colored parakeet native to northeastern South America.
The woman can be seen in the video walking around the store while talking on her cell phone. The woman allegedly asked an employee to hold one of the birds, and was later found to have fled the store in possession of it.
Anyone with information is asked to call 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.