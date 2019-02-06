A person is dead after a stabbing in a residence in New Orleans' French Quarter on Wednesday night.
Officers received a report around 6:45 p.m. about a possible hostage situation at a residence in the 600 block of Burgundy Street, New Orleans police said. When officers arrived, they met the reporting person outside, who informed them that a male relative was possibly barricaded inside.
That second man then surrendered to officers. Police said they took him into custody but stopped short of calling that person a murder suspect.
The officers then searched the residence and found an unresponsive man, who was then declared dead, New Orleans police said. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.
No arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate. They ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
More details to come.