A hit-and-run driver charged with killing a cyclist in the Marigny neighborhood three years ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday, throwing himself on the mercy of a judge who could send him to prison for four decades or set him free.

Curtis Turner, 48, admitted his guilt in the death of Ben Gregory without being promised a certain sentence by prosecutors, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said.

Turner was jailed Monday after being out on bail since his arrest and is scheduled to return Wednesday to face Criminal District Court Judge Ben Willard, who could sentence Turner to up to 40 years.

However, manslaughter convictions do not require judges to give defendants any prison time at all.

Both Turner and Gregory’s loved ones will have an opportunity to address Willard at the sentencing hearing before he hands down a punishment.

Turner’s attorney, Branden Villavaso, declined comment on the case Monday.

According to authorities, Turner was driving a black Pontiac Vibe that hit Gregory, 37, as Gregory bicycled north on Elysian Fields Avenue near Royal Street the night of July 6, 2015. Turner sped off, and Gregory died at the scene.

Investigators later received a Crimestoppers tip leading them to the 2700 block of Delery Street in the Lower 9th Ward. There, they found what they suspected was the vehicle that hit Gregory. Turner turned himself in to police on a count of a manslaughter.

One of the definitions that Louisiana law provides for manslaughter is a killing done without an intent to cause injury.

The death of Gregory, who grew up in the Carolinas, shook a tight-knit community of artists living along Kentucky Street and Poland Avenue in Bywater. His survivors included his parents, siblings and longtime girlfriend.

His death also prompted a protest outside City Hall, with participants lying on the ground to illustrate their unhappiness with what they deemed unsafe conditions for cyclists sharing local roads with motorists.

One of the white — or “ghost” — bicycles that cycling activists have erected around the city at sites where cyclists have been killed was set up in Gregory’s honor. It was placed near the corner where Turner admitted he hit Gregory.

