A man told police he had declined to buy a "red milk crate" from another man near a French Quarter hotel, but the other man followed him into an elevator and stole his wallet.
The incident occurred about midnight in the 300 block of Dauphine Street, according to an NOPD report. It was unclear whether either person was staying in the hotel.
The man said the attempted milk crate sale occurred on the street, and he was then followed into the hotel. He told police the other man pushed him to the ground and took his wallet before fleeing on a bicycle down Dauphine and toward Conti.
Below are additional incident reports to the NOPD since Thursday morning:
• A 35-year-old woman said a man she had a protective order against came to her workplace in New Orleans East Thursday morning and stole her phone when she attempted to call 911. The incident occurred about 10:46 a.m. in the 7700 block of Grant Street. The man fled the scene, according to an NOPD report.
• A 31-year-old man said he had gone to a store in the St. Claude area to pick up his daughter when he was held at gunpoint by a 16-year-old boy who said he'd shoot then the man and steal his car. The incident occurred about 5:16 p.m. in the 2100 block of Clouet Street. The man told police he had been looking for his daughter and told multiple juveniles at the store to stay away from her, according to an NOPD report. He said one of them told him "I'll bust your head" at which point the man went to his vehicle. One juvenile, who was later arrested, allegedly pulled out a gun and said "I'll carjack you and shoot you in the head," according to the report. The man fled the area. The suspect has not been identified because he is a juvenile.
• A 16-year-old boy said he was walking with a friend in Gentilly when a man followed them and robbed them at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 6:28 p.m. in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard, according to an NOPD report. The teen said when they walked under the railroad crossing, the other man grabbed his arm and pulled out a gun. He forced the teen to give up his cell phone and passcode to unlock it before fleeing the area, the report said.
• A 31-year-old woman said she was walking toward a restaurant in New Orleans East when a man stole her purse. The incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard, according to an NOPD report. The woman said the man is known by the nickname "Red."
• Two 21-year-old women said they were in a vehicle in Treme early Friday morning when a man entered on the passenger's side and carjacked them at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 1:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of N. Prieur Street. The man eventually fled in the vehicle down N. Prieur Street, according to the report.