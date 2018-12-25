Two men were killed on Christmas Eve while driving through Jefferson Parish Monday evening, according to a report from the Louisiana State Police.
Edwin Alexander Casasola Cortez, 32 of New Orleans, and Hervin Eduardo Zamora-Oliva, 28 of Metairie, were both killed in the crash, which occurred about 9 p.m. on I-10 westbound near Causeway Boulevard.
State Police said the Ford F-20 driven by Cortez abruptly veered right and sideswiped another vehicle that was merging into the right lane from Causeway Boulevard north. Cortez then lost control of the truck, which then struck a concrete barrier and flipped.
Both men were pronounced dead on scene.
The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were wearing seatbelts and were not hurt. No impairment was suspected on that driver's part, the release said.
A blood sample from Cortez had been sent for a toxicology analysis, LSP said.
The investigations into the crash is ongoing.