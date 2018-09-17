A Slidell man seen on surveillance video knocking over one of the Pelicans on Parade fiberglass statues outside of a business on Front Street early Sunday morning turned himself in Monday, Slidell Police said.
Steven Mortrud, 33, was was booked into Slidell City Jail on a count of simple criminal damage over $500. Police said Mortrud will later be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Chris Emerson, the owner of Professional Image, 1654 Front Street, posted surveillance video and photos taken early Sunday morning of Mortrud knocking the painted fiberglass pelican known as Rex off its pedestal, causing significant damage. On Monday, Mortrud returned to the area, examined the damage and then proceeded to kick the head of the pelican, which had broken off of the statue, down the sidewalk.
"This jerk intentionally wrecked our pelican statue," Emerson's Facebook post containing the surveillance footage said. "He even came back the next day to finish the job. We are estimating the damage at about $3500."
Police said Emerson's post going viral helped identify Mortrud.
Laura Borchert, who was a member of a team that created Pelicans on Parade in 2013 for Leadership Northshore, said that the 200 pelicans that are featured prominently around Slidell are sometimes knocked over accidentally.
“We try to get them up off the street as quickly as we can and get them repaired and the paint touched up,” she said.
The damage to this statue should be reparable, she said.
“Hopefully he will be back on the street soon,” Borchert said, adding that will happen as soon as police are finished with it.
The statues, which are mainly outside area businesses, raised about $100,000 for charity, Borchert said.