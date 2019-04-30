New Orleans police investigated at least four robberies reported between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.
About 9:45 a.m. in the 13800 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, a man berated a 42-year-old woman, grabbed her cellphone, struck her in the head and fled, police said. Hugo Xitamul, 34, is wanted on a count of simple robbery.
About 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Soniat Street in the Freret neighborhood, a man forced a 34-year-old woman to go to an automated teller machine and withdraw money he believed was owed to him, police said. Cleo Williams allegedly took the money, fled and is now wanted on a count of simple robbery.
About 12:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Governor Nicholls Street in the French Quarter, a 43-year-old woman and 35-year-old woman surrendered a purse at gunpoint to two men who attacked them, police said. The woman whose purse was taken was knocked to the ground and dragged. The other woman had a gun pointed at her and was threated with being shot.
About 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Telemachus Street in Gert Town, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a van when one of three men who approached opened the driver’s door, placed a gun to the victim’s head and took the victim’s belongings, police said. All three attackers fled.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 32-year-old man was shot in the 8800 block of Fig Street in Hollygrove about 10:15 p.m. Monday, New Orleans police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and listed in critical condition.
• New Orleans police investigated at least two domestic break-ins Monday.
About 4:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of Morrice Duncan Drive in the Desire neighborhood, a 25-year-old woman was getting her child back from a 27-year-old man who pushed his way into her home, took her phone end began leaving, police said. The woman tried to stop the man from leaving, but he bumped her with the car and fled, police said.
Jaron Otis is wanted in connection with the case, police said.
About 10:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of St. Thomas Street in the Irish Channel, a man broke into a 26-year-old woman’s home, began strangling her, took her cell phone and fled in a dark blue Audi, police said. Police didn’t release the man’s name.
• New Orleans police are investigating two more rapes reported at Dillard University, shortly after a separate similar case led to the arrest of two students, WWL-TV reported Monday.
The two new cases, like the older one, occurred in April. Police said the victims all knew their attackers, WWL-TV reported. WWL-TV received a statement from Dillard officials, who said the university would continue to teach its students about consent and rape culture.
• The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office on April 18 refused to pursue charges against Wilfred Brown, 67, a Pentecostal pastor from Gretna who accused of illegally pointing a pistol to take back cash from a transgender sex worker he had picked up for what he described as a ride Nov. 20.