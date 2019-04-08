New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen said her father was a victim of a carjacking during the daytime Sunday in New Orleans East.
Nguyen, in a Facebook Live discussion with her constituents, said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. not far from a church off Dwyer Boulevard.
Nguyen said her father was approached by "a bunch of kids" and had his car stolen.
Her father wasn't hurt, Nguyen said, and the car was recovered later in the day.
No information from New Orleans police about possible suspects or details about the carjacking has been released yet.
Nguyen said it felt "kind of like a moment when everything stops" when she found out about the incident.
Click here to see more from Nguyen (her discussion of the incident begins around the eight-minute mark.)