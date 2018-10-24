Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday raided a home and business office associated with the father of Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson, a teenager who suffers from a rare liver condition and is the face of the It Takes Lives To Save Lives organization that has become a national darling.

DEA agent Debbie Webber said that agents served search warrants at the home of Jordy Robertson in Reserve as well as the It Takes Lives office in Reserve.

She said no arrests were made but that she couldn't comment further because the investigation — which also involves other federal and local agencies — remained ongoing.

It was not immediately clear what the investigation that prompted the raids may be focusing on. There is no indication that Jarrius Robertson, 16, is suspected of any wrongdoing.

His mother told WDSU-TV that Robertson doesn't live with his father.

Louisiana business records show the group built around Robertson — the limited-liability company dubbed It Takes Lives to Save Lives — is not in good standing with the state after failing to file an annual report.

That designation is not an unusual one for companies in the state and is not an indication of any wrongdoing.

Although It Takes Lives to Save Lives presents itself on Facebook as a nonprofit that accepts monetary donations, no group by that name is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt nonprofit group, according to a search of an agency database.

Jarrius Robertson, nicknamed "J.J.," has undergone two liver transplants while battling biliary atresia, which slows his growth. His highly publicized battle with his medical problems has helped the It Takes Lives organization solicit donations for its stated mission: to raise awareness of Robertson's illness.

Jordy Robertson, 35, is the registered agent and sole officer listed for It Takes Lives To Save Lives.

A phone call to a man identifying himself as Jordy Robertson was disconnected after a reporter asked him if he wanted to comment on Wednesday's events.

Jordy Robertson didn't answer a subsequent telephone call.

He later told WVUE-TV that he understood the DEA was looking into his taxes as well as the company.

"I don't know what the allegations are," Robertson said, according to the station. "I have a lawyer working on this and I maintain my innocence. The only thing I do is give back to the community. I'm focused on helping people."

Robertson's son first became acquainted with the Saints in 2015, when he met members of the team who visited Ochsner Medical Center while he was being treated there.

Shortly afterward, he became a fixture at the team’s facility and was commonly spotted around the Louisiana sports scene, even making appearances at the NFL Honors show, the NBA All-Star game, the ESPY awards show, WWE shows, LSU games and other events.

WWE, which held its annual Wrestlemania tournament in New Orleans in April, gave Robertson its Warrior Award, which is given to a person who exhibits "unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with courage and compassion."

At the 2017 ESPYs, he received the prestigious Jimmy V Award, given annually to a sports world figure "who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination."

