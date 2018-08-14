A 35-year-old man was discovered fatally shot inside a vehicle that had crashed Tuesday afternoon into a building in the Central Business District, prompting a frenzied police search for three people spotted fleeing the car on foot.
Police equipped with rifles, helmets and body armor swarmed the area surrounding a parking garage where one of the suspects initially fled, but he ultimately escaped, and all three remained at large Tuesday evening.
During the search, police shut down several adjacent CBD streets, preventing people from approaching or leaving their nearby offices, hotels and apartments for a couple of hours.
Even after the garage had been searched, police warned commuters it could take more time before they could retrieve their cars, as investigators worked to recover evidence from the site.
Officials did not release the names of anyone involved or suggest a motive for the shooting.
Police and paramedics who arrived on the scene to investigate a dark sedan that had run into the Exchange Centre building at O’Keefe Avenue and Gravier Street about 2:10 p.m. soon discovered a man inside with at least one gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died. Authorities couldn’t say Tuesday whether he was the driver or a passenger in the car.
New Orleans Police Department Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon, who is in charge of officers patrolling the CBD, said officers learned that two people had jumped out of the car and run down Gravier.
A third person who had been in the car headed into a seven-level parking garage across the street with entrances on both Gravier and O’Keefe, Gernon said.
Police surrounded the garage, hoping to catch the man and keep him from using the building as a vantage point to fire from, Gernon said.
SWAT officers methodically searched the garage while other police worked with garage management to review security footage, Gernon said. State troopers also helped secure the area.
Security footage eventually revealed that the suspect who entered the garage had slipped out of an emergency exit, prompting police to call off the search.
People on the perimeter of the police activity had vivid recollections of the hectic incident.
One man who declined to give his name said he saw people running away from popping sounds and a car rolling into the building. Others watched as the victim was taken from the car, bleeding from his head.
A couple of hours after the shooting, blood still ran down the sidewalk from near the car’s door as investigators standing by the vehicle took notes.
A second man who declined to give his name recalled looking at his first-floor Exchange Centre office window as he watched the sedan slowly drifting backward. He said he believed the car was headed for a nearby loading dock but then realized no one was in control of the vehicle as it hit the glass window he was peering through.
The man said he went to the building lobby and asked a maintenance worker to step outside with him and see what was going on. When they glanced inside, they saw the victim with his legs in the front of the vehicle and his torso in the back.
“I’ve never seen a gunshot victim, and never a gunshot to the head,” the man said. “So it’s kind of traumatic seeing something like that.”
He added, “I’m sure it’ll be with me for a while.”
Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters do not have to give their names and may be eligible for a cash reward.
WWL-TV contributed to this report.