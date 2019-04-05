Slidell Police are seeking a man who walked into a gas station, grabbed the clerk from behind and forced her to give him cash from the register.
The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, April 4 within a Shell station at 1833 Old Spanish Road.
Police released surveillance footage Friday morning that shows the man arriving in a black Infinity SUV, and then confidently walking into the store and immediately circling around the counter behind the register. The clerk was looking down as the man entered and walked behind her.
As the clerk noticed the man approaching he appears to cover her mouth with his hand and items are knocked off the shelves behind them during a brief struggle. He then presses the clerk up against the counter as he appears to order her to remove cash from the register.
After a few moments of struggle and the man swinging a fist at her face, the clerk hands the man cash. The man, wearing backward Saints hat, black pants and an inside-out black shirt, also grabbed multiple packs of Kool cigarettes before fleeing the store, the video shows.
Anyone with information is asked to call 985-646-4348 or email pio@slidellpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.