Update, 2:30 p.m.
All intersections in Slidell that were closed following a morning crash between a truck and a train were reopened by 1 p.m., the Slidell Police said in a news release.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, which happened at about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gause Boulevard and Front Street.
A preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Peterbilt truck, driven by 43-year-old Lee Henderson Jr. of New Orleans, was going east on Gause Boulevard and was stopped at a red light, with the rear of the truck on the railroad tracks, police said.
A southbound Norfolk Southern freight train approached the intersection, but Henderson was unable to move the truck in time, causing the train to strike the rear of the truck, which was carrying hundreds of tires.
The train's momentum caused the truck to spin and strike a car. The truck's driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries, but the car's driver was not injured.
Henderson was cited for failing to obey a signal to an approaching train, which says that when there is a clearly visible electric or mechanical signal, any vehicle crossing a railroad crossing must stop within 15 feet of the track on either side.
The crash caused significant damage to the train's locomotive. Multiple intersections were shut down for several hours, and a replacement locomotive was sent in to removed the crippled train while other crews picked up the tires and hauled off the wrecked truck.
A southbound train collided with a tire truck in Slidell Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from Slidell Police Department.
The crash occurred at Gause Boulevard and Front Street.
Slidell police called the crash "miraculous" in that only minor injuries have been reported.
The truck was carrying "hundreds of tires," police said.
The railroad crossings at Front Street and Gause Boulevard and Front Street and West Hall will be closed for several hours, police said around 9:30 a.m.
More details to come.