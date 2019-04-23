A week after a man's arrest for a reported home invasion and kidnapping in Slidell, the man and the woman in the kidnapping were linked to a prostitution operation, officials said.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest as part of a follow-up investigation about the first incident.
Tammy Faye, 45, and Enrique Pacheco-Ayuso, 27, Faye was arrested in the follow-up investigation on April 22 and both were booked on counts of human trafficking and pandering.
The initial incident was reported on April 17, when Faye told deputies that Pacheco-Ayuso had entered a home on Cherry Street in Slidell. She said he had a gun and attempted to force her into a vehicle outside.
Responding deputies found three men, including Pacheco-Ayuso, in a vehicle outside and also uncovered a gun and cocaine, according to a news release. Pacheco-Ayuso was booked at that time on charges of home invasion, attempted simple kidnapping, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
The other men in the vehicle -- 24-year-old Juan Zavala and 19-year-old Josadac Gomez-Bonilla -- were also arrested and booked on matching gun and drug counts.
There were no details revealed each individual's role in the operation. The sheriff's office is working with the Department of Homeland Security in the ongoing investigation.