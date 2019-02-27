A man who admitted shooting three black men in a racist attack in Algiers shortly after Hurricane Katrina died Feb. 19, less than a week after he was sentenced to spend 10 years in federal prison, officials said Wednesday.

Roland Bourgeois, 56, was in federal custody at the Plaquemines Parish jail when he was found unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after his relatives had a chance to see him, according to authorities.

The chief investigator for the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office, Charles Guey, said there was no indication that Bourgeois died from anything other than natural causes. But his death remained unclassified and under investigation as of Wednesday, said Guey and Supervisory U.S. Marshal Walter Martin, whose office had paid the Plaquemines jail to house him.

Lt. Chaun Domingue of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail, said Bourgeois arrived with “extensive, serious pre-existing medical conditions.” He said he couldn’t elaborate.

Bourgeois’ death marked an unusual end to a case that lasted nearly 14 years and included numerous delays over questions about his mental and physical fitness to stand trial.

Ultimately, Bourgeois conceded that he and other Algiers Point residents formed a vigilante neighborhood patrol committed to shooting any outsiders they encountered because they said “n***ers” were “tearing up” New Orleans.

He made the racist remark as rumors — many of them unfounded — swirled about widespread looting in New Orleans after the levees failed following Katrina’s landfall on Aug. 29, 2005.

After arming himself with a shotgun and using fallen trees to barricade roads near his home on Vallette Street, Bourgeois spotted three black men walking toward a ferry landing that authorities had converted into an evacuation point.

He fired two shotgun blasts at them after they crossed one of the makeshift barricades on Sept. 1, 2005. Two were struck in their arms, legs and backs. A third man, Donnell Herrington, was hit in his neck and back.

Bourgeois — who had also armed his teenage son with a pistol — crowed that he “got one” and promised to “kill that n***er” if he had survived the shotgun blasts. He assured a neighbor that he would shoot anything “coming up this street darker than a brown paper bag” and displayed a bloodied baseball cap that fell from Herrington’s head as if it were a trophy.

Bourgeois' crime initially went unreported. But journalists and eventually the federal government began scrutinizing cases involving people accused of violating others’ civil rights after Katrina.

Other cases involved the police killings of James Brissette and Ronald Madison on the Danziger Bridge, of Henry Glover in Algiers and of Danny Brumfield near the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Each resulted in at least one conviction in federal court.

Bourgeois was first charged with a hate crime in 2010, months after reporter A.C. Thompson first wrote about the case. But the journey to his conviction was an arduous one.

Concerns over whether Bourgeois was too mentally or physically enfeebled to endure a trial led to more than a dozen delays.

In 2014, U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon ruled that Bourgeois would not be able to withstand the rigors of a trial. However, three years later, a Tulane University psychiatrist determined that Bourgeois — out on bail at the time — had regained the ability to go through a trial.

Authorities returned him to federal custody for the remainder of the case, charging him with violating conditions of his bail.

After reviewing the findings of another medical examination, Lemmon ordered him to stand trial Nov. 26. He chose instead to plead guilty to unjustifiably using a shotgun to deprive Herrington and the other victims of their right to use a public street based on their race.

The plea deal Bourgeois struck with prosecutors ensured he would be sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison. His attorney, Valerie Welz Jusselin, requested the bottom end of the range, mentioning Bourgeois’ frail health and blaming the chaos of Katrina for his behavior.

But prosecutors said Bourgeois’ actions were premeditated and driven by racial animosity.

Bourgeois was in a wheelchair when Lemmon sentenced him to a decade in prison on Feb. 14.

His was the last of the Katrina-era civil rights abuse cases to be resolved.