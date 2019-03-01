A 49-year-old man was robbed of his wallet and cell phone Thursday morning after asking for a ride back to his car from a man and woman on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said.
NOPD said the man was in an unknown block of Bourbon Street about 8:20 a.m. when he asked a man and woman to take him back to his car.
He then entered "an unknown color make or model vehicle" with them, police said, and the pair demanded that he empty his pockets and leave the belonging on the back seat when he got out in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
The victim complied and the robbers fled, NOPD said.