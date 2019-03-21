A fiery crash Wednesday evening in Broadmoor that killed two young people and destroyed a 38-year-old family business stemmed from what New Orleans police portrayed as a joyride that turned deadly when officers tried to pull over the driver of a stolen car.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said Thursday that unspecified “factors” uncovered after the crash prompted his agency to open a formal investigation into whether officers may have violated NOPD rules prohibiting car chases in many cases.

But several questions remained unanswered as investigators reviewed footage from surveillance cameras to piece together exactly how the speeding vehicle wound up barreling into the Unity One Beauty Supply and Hair Salon at 4125 Washington Ave., two miles from where officers tried to stop the car.

Authorities first said three people died in the crash and fire but revised that number about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Though authorities haven’t publicly identified the two people in the car, multiple sources said they were Byron “B.J.” Wilson and Chimelu Collins, teenagers who lived in the neighborhood near the wreck. The Advocate could not confirm their exact ages.

No one else died in the crash and the fire that followed, authorities said Thursday. But the incident left others traumatized.

Beverly Smith worked through conflicted emotions Thursday as she looked over the charred shell of the triangular, two-story salon she co-owned with her husband.

Smith said she felt like she was in a nightmare from which she couldn’t awake, devastated about the injuries suffered by several people at the salon and hurting for others who are out of work because of the damage.

Yet she said she had been raised to be resilient, and she plans to rebuild what she called a neighborhood landmark. She even offered condolences to the young men who died in the stolen car.

“Kids do stuff like that. I can’t blame them because they’re young,” Smith said during a break from taking inventory of the damage alongside her husband, John. “I feel bad for their parents.”

According to the NOPD, officers with a task force who proactively look for potential crimes instead of waiting to respond to emergency calls spotted a car at Toledano and South Derbigny streets that matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

The car allegedly began speeding north on Toledano after officers turned on their flashing lights to try to pull it over. NOPD policies adopted as part of a federal reform agreement prohibit officers from chasing people in cars who are suspected of nonviolent crimes, such as possessing a stolen car.

As a result, the cops didn’t pursue the car when it became clear the driver wasn’t going to stop, said the NOPD and local Fraternal Order of Police attorney Donovan Livaccari, who represents officers whose actions come under scrutiny.

However, the officers said they soon saw smoke coming from Washington Avenue. They realized the fleeing car had struck a handful of other parked vehicles and then crashed into the salon at the corner of South White Street, igniting a fire.

Officers scrambled to the salon, which was packed at the time. They pulled a woman and two adolescents out of the building.

Firefighters then broke out a second-floor window and, using ladders, helped down a woman who had been trapped there.

The woman rescued from the second floor — who was getting her hair done at the time of the crash — suffered severe burns as well as smoke inhalation. The other three people rescued from the salon inhaled a significant amount of smoke, officials said.

All four were hospitalized, as were two officers who needed treatment for smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

A firefighter was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation but was then allowed to rejoin roughly 60 colleagues who brought the blaze under control about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Two other adults who had been at the salon declined to be treated.

The runaway car’s driver and passenger were declared dead almost immediately.

City leaders hailed the first responders’ quick, life-saving actions. But, within a couple of hours of the crash Wednesday night, Ferguson said a team of internal investigators that reviews critical incidents involving officers had been assigned to examine the case “as a precaution.”

“We want to make sure we are dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s” on the question of whether the officers who tried to stop the car complied with regulations meant to prevent deadly pursuits, Ferguson said during a news media briefing Wednesday night.

At that same briefing, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said a city crime camera in the area had recorded footage of the crash. She said staffers at the city's Real-Time Crime Center were examining the footage and preparing to turn it over to the NOPD's investigators.

Those remarks loomed large when Ferguson on Thursday afternoon announced the probe into the possible violation of the department's pursuit policies.

Officers found to have violated those rules could face a range of disciplinary consequences. The NOPD determines penalties through a complicated matrix that takes into account officers’ prior disciplinary record, among other things.

The officers involved haven’t been identified.

Crashes following attempted traffic stops by NOPD officers have become relatively rare since the reform agreement — known as a consent decree — went into effect a little over six years ago.

Livaccari said he was confident that dashboard camera footage combined with explanations from the officers would support the initial account of the incident.

However, one man who described catching a glimpse of the incident shortly before its fatal conclusion said an internal investigation seemed warranted to him.

Randon Montgomery said he was on Toledano about four blocks from the site of the attempted traffic stop when he saw officers tailing the car that ultimately crashed into the salon.

The moment stood out to him because one of the NOPD officers riding by briefly shined a light on him before continuing on, Montgomery said.

“I didn’t see them fall back … or wave off a pursuit,” he said. “Lives were lost, and a cornerstone of the community was destroyed.”

Residents of Broadmoor were stunned at the untimely deaths of two young men as well as the possible demise of a business well into its fourth decade.

Multiple sources briefed on the case said the two young men, Wilson and Collins, were both familiar to local authorities. It doesn't appear that their records are public because of their ages.

But Montgomery dismissed the notion that Wilson, whom he knew, had a history of scrapes with the law.

“To my knowledge, he wasn’t troubled — he was a quiet dude,” Montgomery said. “But let’s say the car was stolen — it doesn’t justify what happened.”

In a Facebook post, a man identifying himself as Wilson's father lamented, “Oh my Lord, my son, my junior, Lord help!”

Smith, the salon owner, said she will need prayers and financial support to forge on, but she can't imagine letting her business die. Generations of local families have gone there not only to have their hair styled, but also to share meals prepared by her husband, John.

Many employees over the years were welcomed with open arms after falling on hard times, and others would go there simply to find someone to talk them through their problems, said Loretta Petit, a longtime customer and friend of the Smiths.

“It’s more than a beauty salon … and barber shop,” said Petit, a local radio personality. “They have a heart for people, and it shows … in what they do. That’s why they have the longevity.”

WWL-TV's Paul Murphy contributed to this report.