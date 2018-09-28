A man was fatally shot, and his body was found within a tire shop in Gert Town Friday morning.

NOPD 2nd District Commander Jennifer Dupree said an employee at Mo Tire Shop in the 3100 block of S. Carrollton Avenue found the man and notified police. The shop is located directly behind a Shell gas station at the busy intersection.

The man's body was found about 8:41 a.m. and he was later pronounced dead on scene.

The block where the shooting occurred is near multiple chain restaurants, including a Popeyes Chicken located on the corner of Earhart Boulevard and S. Carrollton Avenue.

Police had marked off an area at the Shell gas station. Dupree said the business was closed before the body was found, and the block is not typically a problem area.

"I’ve been in the second district going on seven years and this really is not a corner where we’ve had incidences or a lot of things happen," she said.

The shooting occurred in the same area as a quadruple shooting in June, 2017 that was spurred by a feud between two Central City gangs.

