A 14-year-old Lakeshore High School student accused of making threats to harm other students was arrested Thursday evening, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said.
St. Tammany detectives were called to Lakeshore High Thursday around 3:15 p.m. when school administrators told a school resource officer of claims made that the teenager was planning to harm other students. The student was then arrested on a count of terrorizing and taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
“We have made it very clear that threats like this will be taken seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement about the arrest. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents I urge you, to please speak with your children about the seriousness of actions such as these.”