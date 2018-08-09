A growing furor over the affiliation of a Plaquemines Parish sheriff's deputy with a far-right group called the Proud Boys led Sheriff Gerald Turlich to announce Thursday that he would ask the feds to help investigate “the factual and credible intentions and values of this organization.”
“We are in contact with our federal partners to obtain reliable law enforcement intelligence that confirms or exonerates this organization as a hate or supremacy group,” Sheriff Gerald Turlich said in a statement issued through his press office.
The controversy erupted on social media within the past few days, when people noticed that Deputy Brian Green listed himself as a member of the Proud Boys. One commentator alleged that Green, a patrol deputy, was even an administrator of the Facebook page for a local chapter of the group.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks such organizations, Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes founded the Proud Boys during the 2016 presidential campaign won by Donald Trump. The SPLC has designated the Proud Boys as a hate group, citing its anti-woman and anti-Muslim beliefs.
But the Proud Boys take exception to that characterization. The organization's leaders deny ties to the so-called “alt-right” and say the group is a fraternity spreading an agenda of “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt.”
One video circulating on Twitter shows Green, who is white, listing some of his beliefs.
"I'm Brian Green, and I'm a proud western chauvinist who refuses to apologize for creating the modern world," the man on the video says.
Turlich said his office's Facebook page received a complaint about Green on Wednesday, prompting his announcement Thursday to seek help from the feds.
The sheriff stopped short of discussing possible consequences if his office determines the Proud Boys are a hate organization. A sheriff's office in Washington state recently fired a deputy who was spotted wearing a Proud Boys sweatshirt in photographs, one media report noted.
The organization has been making waves in the Pacific Northwest. Members of the Proud Boys, along with another right-wing group called Patriot Prayer, squared off against left-wing "antifa" protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, last weekend, and they have been involved in other recent clashes as well.
Word about Green comes amid a push by members of the news media and others to unmask members of organizations that are considered hate groups, particularly those who work for government agencies.
In May, ProPublica and Frontline identified Vasillios Pistolis as a neo-Nazi who was also serving as a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. The media organizations also said he assaulted at last one person during the rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly last year.
Pistolis has since been convicted at a court martial of charges of disobeying orders and making false statements, resulting in a month-long imprisonment, a demotion, docked pay, and a likely ouster from the Marines, according to ProPublica and Frontline.
The two organizations last month also identified Northrop Grumman aerospace engineer Michael Miselis as a participant in the Charlottesville rally.
Miselis, who had a government security clearance allowing him to work with Northrop Grumman on classified military projects, left the defense contractor one day after that report. It was not clear whether he had been fired or resigned, ProPublica and Frontline said.