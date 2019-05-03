Two men and a woman were robbed during separate incidents in New Orleans between Thursday and Friday morning, local police said.
The New Orleans Police Department said the first robbery, a carjacking, happened in the 7th ward Thursday evening when a 42-year-old man let two other men in his car because they said they claimed they could help him find cocaine.
One of the men said his cousin had cocaine at his house, police said, and the two got into his car around Esplanade and North Rampart about 5 p.m. and drove to the 2500 block of South Dorgenois Street.
There, the victim noticed the driver reaching for a tool kept under the seat, NOPD said, and the victim jumped out the car while it was still moving.
Later Thursday night, a 21-year-old was punched in the face during a robbery in Algiers, according to NOPD.
Police said the victim was in the 2100 block of Cypress Acres Drive about 11 p.m. when he was approached by two men on a red dirt bike. One of the men, described as having a dark complexion, thin build and crop hair cut, punched him, NOPD said.
He lost consciousness, and found his wallet and keys missing when he woke up, police said.
The other robber was described as a man with a dark complexion, heavy build, mustache and braids.
The last robbery happened in the Marigny early Friday when a 30-year-old woman was held up by three people who implied they had a gun, NOPD said.
Police said the woman got out of her car in the 2400 block of Burgundy Street and she was approached from behind by silver van. One of the robbers, a juvenile wearing a red beanie cap, blue shirt and gray sweatpants, got out and demanded her money, NOPD said.
He then threatened to shoot her and demanded her keys, and fled in her 2003 Honda Civic while the others followed in the van, police said.
NOPD said both vehicles fled on Mandeville Street towards St. Claude Avenue.