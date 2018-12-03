New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of breaking into a home in Lake Vista and shooting a gun at a bedroom door over the weekend.
Daniel Christiana, 18, barged into a home in the 400 block of Lakeshore Parkway and demanded money about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, police said. Christiana allegedly hit one of the residents of the home on the head and then fired into a bedroom door where someone was hiding.
Police on Monday said they had arrested Christiana on counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated burglary and illegal discharge of a firearm.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 34-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon on allegations that he shot another man in the jaw and neck outside a store in New Orleans East, police said.
Officers booked Edward Lunkins with attempted murder following the shooting reported about 1:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Lunkins and the victim had “exchanged words” when Lunkins pulled a pistol out of one of his front pockets and fired, police said.
Lunkins remained behind bars Monday in lieu of $250,000 bail in the shooting case. Authorities were also holding him on an unspecified warrant from Jefferson Parish.
• Joshua Simmons, 17, was booked Friday in connection with an armed robbery reported Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Park Boulevard in Algiers, New Orleans police said Monday.
• Federal prosecutors in New Orleans on Monday said that Peggy Nagele, a 65-year-old woman from Thibodaux, had been charged last week with failing to declare nearly $730,000 stolen from an unidentified law firm.
Nagele allegedly stole the funds from 1996 to 2013 and then omitted mention of the money on a tax return, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said. She could spend up to three years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $250,000 if eventually convicted in the case.
• New Orleans police investigated three robberies reported between Sunday night and early Monday. Another two robberies were attempted, one of which involved a gun, police said.
The attempted armed robbery was about 8:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Cameron Boulevard in Gentilly. A 31-year-old man was exiting his car when another man who had a ski mask on and was apparently carrying a gun approached demanding cash, police said. The victim said he had no cash, and the robber fled in the white Kia Soul in which he had shown up.
The other attempted robbery was about 9:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of St. Claude Avenue, a 24-year-old woman had just grabbed her purse out of her car trunk when a man in a hooded sweatshirt pushed her against a wall, pulled her hair, knocked her on the ground and stole her purse, police said. Another man came up and started pushing the robber, who fled while the victim got off the ground and ran inside after collecting her purse, police said.
About 11:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in St. Roch, a 45-year-old man stopped his car at a red light when three people got into his car using his passenger doors, police said. The intruders asked for a ride, but the motorist refused, causing one of them to throw the driver out of the car while the intruders commandeered the vehicle. The victim, whose cash was also taken, got back into his car and begged for his vehicle back, but he was ordered out, police said.
About 3:35 a.m. at the corner of 8th and Magazine streets on the edge of the Irish Channel, a 33-year-old man was pepper-sprayed by two women who took his Rolex watch and fled, police said.
About 2:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Dryades Street in Central City, a 65-year-old man was hit from behind with an unknown object and then punched in the face while he pockets were rifled through, police said. Two men stole the victim’s wallet, which had cash, and fled.
Anyone with information on any crimes can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards.