New Orleans Police are seeking a man for information about the 2016 murder of Tulane graduate Thomas Rolfes, according to a report from WWL-TV. A reward of $27,000 is being offered for information on the man's whereabouts.

Rolfes was 25 when he returned to New Orleans for his bachelor party and to finalize plans for his upcoming wedding. 

Darlene Cusanza of Crimestoppers appeared on Eyewitness Morning News to talk about the cold case and showed a short video clip of a man who may be of interest to the case. Police published a clip on YouTube on Wednesday. 

The man is not a suspect, Cusanza said, but was near Amelia Street and South Claiborne Avenue around the time when Rolfe was found shot to death at that intersection on May 7th, 2016.

NOPD spokesperson Gary Sheets confirmed that the man is not a suspect. Investigators are looking to identify and locate the man in the video in order to further the investigation, Sheets said. 

Anyone with information can call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504)-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

You can read the full report from WWL here. 

