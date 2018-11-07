New Orleans Police are seeking a man for information about the 2016 murder of Tulane graduate Thomas Rolfes, according to a report from WWL-TV. A reward of $27,000 is being offered for information on the man's whereabouts.

Rolfes was 25 when he returned to New Orleans for his bachelor party and to finalize plans for his upcoming wedding.

Darlene Cusanza of Crimestoppers appeared on Eyewitness Morning News to talk about the cold case and showed a short video clip of a man who may be of interest to the case. Police published a clip on YouTube on Wednesday.

The man is not a suspect, Cusanza said, but was near Amelia Street and South Claiborne Avenue around the time when Rolfe was found shot to death at that intersection on May 7th, 2016.

NOPD spokesperson Gary Sheets confirmed that the man is not a suspect. Investigators are looking to identify and locate the man in the video in order to further the investigation, Sheets said.

Anyone with information can call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504)-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

You can read the full report from WWL here.

+3 WWL-TV: Two years after Tulane grad's unsolved killing, no closure for friends, family, fiancée Monday marked two years since a 25-year-old Tulane graduate, in New Orleans to to meet his fiancée and scout wedding venues, was shot to death…

+5 Tulane grad Thomas Rolfes killing: New video shows man discovering body early Saturday Here is some surveillance video of a man discovering the body of Tulane grad Thomas Rolfes at Amelia & S.Claiborne pic.twitter.com/B8lYywi…

Video: Tearful plea from Tulane grad Thomas Rolfes' finacee: 'I want to find out who did this' Elizabeth Fried, the fiancee of gunned down Tulane grad Thomas Rolfes, spoke with WWL-TVon Monday, begging the public for information on what …