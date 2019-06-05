The National Football League announced on Tuesday that a Louisiana non-profit for the formerly incarcerated will receive a $100,000 grant, part of the league’s latest move aimed at responding to the debate sparked by Colin Kaepernick’s on-field protests against police violence.

The grant for Voice of the Experienced is one of seven grants made to social justice organizations revealed this week that together total nearly $2 million, the league said.

Norris Henderson, VOTE’s executive director, said the group intends to use the money on a statewide push to register former inmates to vote, a campaign made possible by a new state law that allows people who have been out of prison for five years but remain on probation and parole to cast ballots.

The law, which took effect on March 1, restored the right to vote to about 36,000 people.

“We’re about to launch this massive education campaign and voter registration campaign,” Henderson said. “I just hope this is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Other grantees included the Washington, D.C. non-profit law firm Civil Rights Corps, which has been active in the litigation against court fines and fees in Louisiana, and the Vera Institute of Justice, which has an office in New Orleans.

All the grants were approved by a NFL owner-player working group, the league said.

The grant announcement comes nine months after Commissioner Roger Goodell toured the New Orleans criminal justice system by visiting Magistrate Court and the Orleans Public Defenders office.

Goodell met with Henderson, Saints owner Gayle Benson and players Demario Davis and Ben Watson. Henderson credited that visit, along with the advocacy of Davis and Watson, for the grant.

In May 2018, the NFL agreed with the Players Coalition, an athletes’ organization created after Kaepernick kneeled on the field during the national anthem to protest police shootings of black men, to create a $90 million “social justice partnership.”

Kaepernick’s protest -- and the league’s response -- drew heated criticism from all sides. Some progressives blasted the NFL when Kaepernick found himself unable to land a quarterback job as a free agent in 2017.

Henderson said he had no qualms about receiving the grant, pointing to the many Saints fans served by his organization.

“The fact that the money is coming from the league is kind of like reciprocity in a sense … there’s people in the community that support them,” he said.