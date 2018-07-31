All seven people injured in Saturday's 10-victim shooting on South Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans have been released from the hospital, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Six of the injured were released from University Medical Center. One was treated and released from Ochsner Baptist. The nature of the victims' injuries wasn't released. Soon after the shooting, police said one of the victims was in critical condition.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue near Central City. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said two people wearing hooded sweatshirts, latex gloves and possibly ski masks approached a large crowd outside a commercial strip mall and opened gunfire toward people there.

Harrison said Monday that 30-year-old Jeremiah Lee was the shooters' target, and that the initial police investigation suggests his alleged association with the notorious “3NG” gang factored into the deadly gunfire.

Kurshaw "Twin" Jackson, 38, who lived in the neighborhood, and Taiesha Watkins, 27, a Houston woman visiting New Orleans with friends, were also killed in the shooting. Seven others were injured.

One of the shooters wielded two pistols, and the other had a rifle. They chased Lee across Louisiana Avenue into a crowd of at least 20 people gathered in the parking lot outside a restaurant and daiquiri shop.

Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects. Officials on Monday increased the reward for information leading to criminal charges in the case to $25,000.