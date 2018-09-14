One person was killed Friday morning after a wreck involving two vehicles at the intersection of Esplanade and N. Rampart Street.
The crash occurred about 6:52 a.m., police said. The intersection is near the edges of the Marigny, 7th Ward and French Quarter.
The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital; that person's condition was not immediately available.
Traffic headed eastbound at N. Rampart Street was closed at Esplanade Avenue. Westbound lanes were open as of 8 a.m., police said.
