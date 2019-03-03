One of the victims killed in a horrific crash by a man suspected of driving drunk was a lawyer who had just moved from New Orleans to Seattle but was back in town for Mardi Gras, according to relatives.

David Hynes, 31, was newly married to Jorie Kirschbaum Hynes, according to his mother-in-law, Patti Kirschbaum.

"Oh my God, they just got married a year ago," Kirschbaum told The New Orleans Advocate when reached by phone on Sunday. "He was going to be there for a few days only. And she was going to meet him in New Orleans."

Hynes had been working as an associate in the Seattle office of the law firm Selman Breitman, according to online records. He specialized in insurance, commercial litigation and environmental law.

Before joining Selman Breitman, David worked as staff counsel for State Farm, in the insurer's New Orleans and Seattle offices, where he defended insured people in state and federal court.

Hynes was originally from Los Angeles, according to his work profile with Selman Breitman, but moved to go to school. He graduated from Tulane University Law School and the University of Pennsylvania, and settled in Seattle with his wife after residing in several different states.

"When he isn't helping clients with their legal needs, he spends time refining his 'foodie' tastes, staying up to date in the Seattle restaurant scene, and hiking the Pacific Northwest," his profile read.

A photograph on Facebook showed Hynes and his wife walking along the Magnolia Bridge over Bayou St. John. Kirschbaum Hynes couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Hynes was one of two people killed in the incident that unfolded along five blocks of Esplanade Avenue about 8 p.m. Seven other people were injured, three critically.

The other person killed in the accident was Sharree Walls, whose age was not immediately available.

The driver, Tashonty Toney, faces two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation, New Orleans police spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a news release early Sunday. His 32nd birthday was Saturday.

Toney didn't appear to have any prior criminal record, a records search shows.

Investigators believe Toney was intoxicated when he drove into the victims about 8 p.m., and witnesses reported he was so inebriated he had to be revived. The majority of the victims were cyclists in between the 3200 and 3400 blocks of Esplanade, with Toney’s car coming to a stop in the 2900 block after crashing into the neutral ground.

Paramedics took a 56-year-old man, two 28-year-old women, a 62-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman to University Medical Center. Three of them were critically wounded.

A 65-year-old man who was hurt declined to be taken to the hospital. A ninth victim – whose age and gender weren’t immediately released – then took a private ride to the hospital.

Multiple witnesses said Toney was headed riverbound on Esplanade in a Camaro when he tried to pass another vehicle on the right. The sports car drifted into the cyclists’ lane and accelerated, reaching a speed one witness estimated at 80 mph.

After plowing into several people, the car struck Esplanade’s neutral ground, spun dramatically and came to a stop facing in the lakebound — or opposite — direction.

A witness -- cyclist Frank Rourk — told The Advocate he saw the man now identified as Toney jump out of his car shirtless, run to the corner of North Lopez and Bell streets, lay down on the sidewalk, and lose consciousness.

He said he and two others managed to rouse the driver back to consciousness, at which point he remarked: “Call my daddy — call my daddy. He’s NOPD.”

NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a release early Sunday that Toney’s being the son of an NOPD officer “does not change and will not impact our department’s investigation, which will be open and transparent."