A young woman was robbed at gunpoint by two men early Saturday morning near Tulane's campus according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department.
Two men armed with a semi-automatic pistol approached the woman, age 20, while she was walking down the 1100 block of Broadway Street, police say.
The men asked for her credit cards and money and when she told them she didn't have anything, they took her car keys before leaving on foot, according to NOPD. The incident occurred around 2:39 a.m.
Two other armed robberies occurred in New Orleans since Friday. A store in Leonidas was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening, according to NOPD. A man went into the store and took money from the store's cash register, safe, and from the cashier's pockets, police say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on the 8800 block of S. Claiborne Avenue.
A man was robbed by two men while walking on the levee Friday night in New Orleans East, NOPD says. One man hit him on the head with a handgun and forced him to the ground, then both men allegedly went through his pockets took his belongings. The man hit him again with the handgun, causing a cut, and the two men left in a white Hyundai SUV, police say. The incident occurred around 9:56 p.m. near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard & Lacombe Street.