A homicide occurred Sunday morning on the edge of the Central Business District, according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and North Claiborne Avenue. Officers found a man lying under a nearby bridge suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.
The man's identity will released upon completion of autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office and notification of family.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Can't see map below? Click here.