After the surprise departure of New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison for the top job in Baltimore, the city won't be waiting long for its next top cop.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is looking within the department for a replacement and expects to announce her choice by Monday, according to spokesman Beau Tidwell.

NOPD Commander Shaun Ferguson, who oversees the department's training academy and has been seen as being on the short list for superintendent, met with Cantrell about the job on Wednesday.

Cantrell would have interacted with Ferguson frequently when she represented District B on the New Orleans City Council, since the 2nd District covers much of the same area.

Tidwell said others interested in the position were also being interviewed.

Cantrell said Wednesday in an interview with WDSU that there would be no national search, and that the hire would come from within the NOPD. She added that she would be making the hire herself and there would be no search committee.

Cantrell's comments come a day after Harrison agreed to take the new job, which became available again after Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's initial choice withdrew from consideration due to a family issue. Harrison had earlier asked to not be considered and had said that he was not interested in the job when his name was connected to it.

“We stand ready to begin the next great era," Cantrell said in a statement on Tuesday. "We wish (Harrison) all the best going forward.”

Several names are already being mentioned as potential replacements for Harrison. Whoever Cantrell picks will be tasked with extending a decline in homicides that reached a 47-year low in 2018, while convincing a federal judge that the department has met the bar for implementing lasting reforms.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno, after being informed of Cantrell's comments on Wednesday, described hiring from within as "a really positive step" given that the new chief will have to continue working to implement the consent decree the department has been operating under for years.

"It's important that we move forward with someone that has been part of the reforms and part of the leadership team for the reforms so I think promoting someone from NOPD is a good step at this point," Moreno said.

