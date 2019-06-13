Two towboat crew members died in a crash on the Mississippi River near Algiers last year because the boat’s owner had put the vessel in the hands of an improperly vetted pilot who was unfamiliar with it, federal investigators said Thursday.

A nine-page report issued by the National Transportation Safety Board presented those conclusions about the sinking of the Natalie Jean on the morning of March 12, 2018, which caused the deaths of crew members Karl Prince and Marlon Dawsey.

Coast Guard suspends search for 2 men missing after tugboat capsized on river The Coast Guard on Tuesday night suspended its search after 43 hours of looking for two men who went missing after their tugboat capsized on t…

The Natalie Jean’s owner, Creole Chief Inc. of Harvey, declined to comment Thursday on the report. The company earlier this year settled wrongful-death lawsuits filed by the families of Prince and Dawsey, paying them undisclosed amounts.

According to the report, the fatal accident occurred after Creole Chief — owned by Stan Kraly — had been called to take a fuel barge on a round trip between Zito Fleet in Jefferson and a storage terminal 26 miles down the Mississippi River.

None of the pilots with whom Creole Chief regularly worked were available. So the owner gave the job to a pilot whom he had met earlier that week.

The pilot — who is not named — had more than 35 years of experience. But, after retiring, he had been out of work for several months. His first time aboard the Natalie Jean was shortly before the ill-fated trip got underway, the report said.

“Creole Chief … failed to comply with several of its own requirements, including … ensuring the pilot was thoroughly familiarized with the vessel prior to operating it unsupervised,” the NTSB said.

While the first stretch of the trip was uneventful, things took a deadly turn on the return leg, when the Natalie Jean was pushing the barge after it had been emptied of fuel.

The river was high, at nearly 17 feet. The Natalie Jean was moving at only 1 or 2 mph amid forceful, gusty winds and a strong, 5-mph current in the water, the report said.

Ultimately, the Natalie Jean got caught up in the anchor chain of an anchored bulk carrier named the Atlantic Fairy. The towboat capsized and quickly sank, near the 4600 block of Patterson Drive in Algiers. The barge being pushed by the Natalie Jean broke free and hit the Atlantic Fairy.

Crew members on a nearby towboat helped rescue the Natalie Jean’s pilot from the water. But Prince and Dawsey drowned, and their bodies weren’t found until the Natalie Jean was pulled out of the river in June 2018.

The report asserted that the difficult conditions on the river and the pilot’s inexperience with the Natalie Jean mixed to devastating effect, a reality stemming from Creole Chief’s decision to put the towboat in his control.

“The pilot’s lack of vessel knowledge … placed him in a very challenging situation,” the investigators said.

Heavy rains up north have caused the river to run high again this year, and on March 18, the Seattle Slew towboat sank south of Myrtle Grove in Plaquemines Parish.

Though two crew members were rescued, David Mills disappeared, and he was not found before the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for him.

+2 Coast Guard calls off search for Marrero man missing from sunken towboat in Mississippi River One man was missing and two other people were rescued after a towing vessel sank Monday night in the Mississippi River south of Myrtle Grove i…