Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Hammond woman.
According to police, Eliska Mandy Willie Trosclair was a passenger in a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria that was going south on Interstate 55 in St. John the Baptist Parish when the driver, 48-year-old Oniel Trosclair — also of Hammond — lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barrier on the left side of the road.
Police have not determined why Oniel Trosclair lost control, but as a result, the Ford remained disabled in the left lane.
Both Oniel and Eliska Trosclair then got out of the vehicle, police said, when a 2013 Kia Optima driving in the left lane hit the Ford and then struck Eliska Trosclair, killing her.
Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene.
State police identified the driver of the Kia as 42-year-old Jennifer Beiriger, of Schriever, and said she and two other passengers in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries.
According to police, during the immediate investigation Troopers noticed signs of impairment on the part of Oniel Trosclair.
He was arrested for DWI, driving without a driver’s license and careless operation of a vehicle, and was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail, police said.
Oniel Trosclair also submitted to a voluntary blood test, police said, which will be analyzed by the State Police Crime Lab.
The crash remains under investigation, according to State Police.