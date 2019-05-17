New Orleans police investigated three armed robberies and an attempted mugging between Thursday and early Friday, authorities said.
About 9:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue in St. Roch, two men circled a Shell gasoline station in a brown Honda CRV before going inside while wielding a gun and robbing the place, police said.
About 11:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Baudin Street in Mid-City, a 44-year-old man walking out of his home was grabbed by a man who emerged from a vehicle while armed with an unspecified weapon and robbed of his car keys, police said. The robber then took the victim’s silver Ford F-150 truck.
A 28-year-old man was hit in the head with an unknown object wielded by a man who knocked on the victim’s door and called out the victim’s name about 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Ulloa Street in Mid-City, police said. The victim refused demands to hand over unspecified belongings, and the attacker fled, police said.
About 3:20 a.m. in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, a 33-year-old woman was robbed of her 2012 Cadillac CTS at gunpoint when she pulled over to enter information into her GPS, police said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• New Orleans police on Friday released additional details about two shootings that occurred Thursday night.
About 5:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers, a 29-year-old man got into a fight with someone who shot him in his upper back, police said. The unidentified shooter fled while paramedics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
A 23-year-old man was standing in front of his home at the corner of Thalia and South Prieur streets in the B.W. Cooper housing complex when he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet about 7:50 p.m., police said. The victim jumped a nearby fence, where first responders found him and brought him to a local hospital for treatment.
• A 25-year-old man was cut about 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The victim had minor, life-threatening injuries. Deputies didn’t immediately name a suspect.
• New Orleans police early Friday arrested two men in connection with a gang rape of an underage girl reported May 8 in the 3400 block of Cambronne Street on the edge of Gert Town.
Derrick Jones, 21, and Dashawn Lynch, 22, were each booked on counts of first-degree rape.