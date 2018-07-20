A wheelchair-bound man is accused of using a knife to stab the hood of a car at a French Quarter intersection, then stabbing a man crossing the street early Friday morning.
The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Exchange Place and Iberville Street, police said.
Keith Martin, 56, was arrested, police said, but not before he was hit with pepper spray by the driver of the vehicle and a stun gun by officers as he resisted arrest. He ultimately spit on an EMS worker, the NOPD said.
Martin was allegedly in the middle of the intersection obstructing traffic when a 32-year-old woman drove up in a Nissan Sentra. Martin then allegedly began stabbing the hood of the vehicle with a steak knife, according to a police report.
Martin then allegedly turned his wheelchair and stabbed a 48-year-old man who was crossing the street in the "upper chest." The driver of the vehicle then got out of her vehicle and used pepper spray on Martin, who fled the scene.
As Martin was later being evaluated by EMS he was observed to still be holding the knife, the report said. An NOPD officer ordered Martin to drop the knife, eventually hitting him with a stun gun. Martin was eventually subdued, disarmed and arrested, but not before spitting on a 45-year-old woman who was with the EMS personnel.
Martin and the man who was stabbed were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the stabbing victim was not immediately available.
Martin was eventually released from the hospital and booked on counts of battery of emergency services personnel, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated second degree battery and simple criminal damage to property.