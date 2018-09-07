A supervisor of guards at New Orleans’ juvenile detention center manhandled two inmates ages 14 and 16 last month, leaving the older one with a concussion after punching and choking him, police alleged this week.

The supervisor, 60-year-old Johnny Thornton, was jailed Thursday on one count each of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, simple battery and malfeasance — performing his government job in an unlawful manner.

In an interview with a child abuse detective, Thornton claimed he resorted to approved restraint techniques during the encounters with the inmates on Aug. 25 and denied wrongdoing, the New Orleans Police Department wrote in criminal court records released Friday.

The court records note that two other inmates of the so-called Youth Study Center also accused Thornton of roughing them up on the same day. Police declined to book Thornton in connection with one of those sets of claims after the inmate, who is 17, had no signs of injury and admitted he attempted to throw bleach in Thornton’s face without provocation.

The case of the fourth inmate apparently remained under investigation Friday.

Circumstances surrounding Thornton’s arrest echo the well-documented troubles of the state’s juvenile prisons, which for years have been understaffed as well as plagued by fights and other violence.

Police began investigating Thornton the day after the inmates said they were allegedly beaten. Three of them soon met with a forensic interviewer specializing in child abuse, with a police sergeant named Corey Lymous observing.

The 16-year-old described resisting Thorton’s commands to return to his cell at the lockup in the 1100 block of Milton Street in Gentilly, with the inmate claiming he had permission to be out at the time, police said. Eventually, Thornton came up from behind and placed the boy in a sort of arm lock that caused the teen’s shirt to choke him, the inmate allegedly claimed.

Thornton then slammed the teen onto the ground — the boy passed out after his head hit the ground, said police, citing the inmate’s forensic interview. The teen said he recalled Thornton punching him in the ribs and head while telling him to “keep f—g moving,” “shut the f— up,” and “stop resisting.”

Thornton also pounded the teen’s head on the flood, placed his forearm on the inmate’s neck, and started choking him, the boy said. The boy said he was then taken to his cell, where Thornton again profanely ordered him to shut up and shoved his head onto a metal bed frame.

The boy said he later complained of headaches and was taken to Tulane University Medical Center, where the emergency room staff diagnosed him with a concussion.

The 14-year-old boy said he had fought with another inmate when he drew Thornton’s attention, according to police. After at least one of Thornton’s colleagues brought that boy to his cell, the supervisor came in, grabbed the unshackled inmate from behind and forced him down onto a bed there, the teen allegedly said.

“Stop before I f— you up,” Thornton was accused of saying as the boy was shackled. “I’m going to f— over you.”

After being shackled, the inmate said, Thornton struck him. The Youth Study Center’s medical staff examined that teen after he complained of pain in his head and ear as well as his suddenly hearing a constant whistling sound. Police said the inmate had visible swelling to the side of his head and ear.

The third inmate said Thornton came over to him after arguing with another detainee. That inmate said he cursed at a female guard who tried to break up the argument and then attempted to throw bleach at Thornton, claiming he feared Thornton would beat him as he had previously done.

The teen alleged Thornton soon punched him after the inmate was shackled. But the boy eventually told the lockup’s medical staff he had no injuries. He also declined a forensic medical examination by child abuse specialists that the first two inmates agreed to undergo, police said.

Police said they reviewed surveillance video at the lockup. It lacked audio, and none of it was recorded inside the cells in question. But the footage still confirmed aspects of what the teens said happened outside the cells, including Thornton’s apparently jabbing the 16-year-old inmate.

Aside from denying using illicit force, Thornton argued that he did not even curse at the inmates when he spoke with police. Incident reports produced by guards at the Youth Study Center offer a similar narrative, police said.

Thornton by Friday had posted $3,000 bond for his release from jail. He is tentatively due back in court next month.

The most serious count against him is second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, which upon conviction carries a maximum of 40 years in prison. Simple battery, a misdemeanor, calls for a maximum of six months behind bars; and malfeasance can carry up to five years.