Jefferson Parish investigators have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting near Westwego on Friday, according to jail records.
Tyrique Agnew, 19, faces counts of manslaughter and obstruction of justice following the slaying of a man near Beechgrove Boulevard and East Claiborne Parkway. Nolan Nunnery, 20, is accused of obstruction of justice.
The slain man was Rashad Marshall, 28, said Mark Bone, the chief investigator for the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office deputies found Marshall's body in the roadway while investigating a report of gunshots. He had suffered at least one bullet wound and died at the scene.
The agency didn’t discuss a potential motive for Marshall’s killing or say how it came to identify Agnew and Nunnery as suspects.
Both men also face marijuana-related counts, jail records show.
Agnew was booked on a count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Nunnery is accused of possession and attempted possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Nunnery was arrested on Saturday and Agnew on Sunday, records show.
Louisiana law defines manslaughter, generally, as an unintentional killing done in the heat of passion. The crime can carry up to 40 years in prison upon conviction but has no mandatory minimum penalty.
A court commissioner set Agnew’s bail in the Marshall case at $300,000 and Nunnery’s at $115,000.
However, Agnew is being held without bail in connection with a separate matter. He pleaded guilty to simple battery in September in exchange for six months of probation but failed to show up at a follow-up court hearing, prompting the judge presiding over the case to issue a warrant for his arrest, records indicate.
He is tentatively set to appear at a contempt of court hearing on Jan. 31. Records in that case list Agnew's address as being near where Marshall was gunned down.
Agnew and Nunnery remained in custody Monday at the Jefferson Parish jail in Gretna.