The New Orleans Police Department is reviewing whether a district commander acted appropriately when he twice tossed a woman to the ground while trying to break up a fight during French Quarter Fest over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Police didn’t name the officer who was wearing a white commander’s shirt during the melee, but a cellphone video of the fracas shows it is Octavio Baldassaro, who was promoted last month to head the department's 8th District, which encompasses the French Quarter and surrounding areas.

Baldassaro’s arm was badly scratched and parts of his uniform were ripped while he tried to detain the woman, whose name has not been released. She was allegedly at the center of a fight that a group of officers – some of whom were on horseback – were trying to break up, said law enforcement sources who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to comment.

It's unclear if the woman was given a summons or taken to jail in relation to the incident.

Since signing a federal reform pact six years ago, NOPD has urged its officers to do their best to try and ease tensions when confronting members of the public.

And an internal team of detectives that examines whether uses of force by officers are appropriate or excessive “is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident in its entirety,” department spokesman Andy Cunningham said Monday.

Cunningham said that the outside group which tracks the agency’s progress on the reform pact as well as the city’s watchdog Independent Police Monitor have both been notified of the probe “to ensure a fair and transparent process.”

Details about the fight that drew Baldassaro and other officers in were limited on Monday. But a video clip showing the incident was posted on social media Saturday night. It shows the melee occurring in the 300 block of North Peters Street amid crowds that had gathered in the area for French Quarter Fest, which unfolded from Thursday through Sunday.

Police said uniformed officers on horseback and on foot were struggling to separate two women who were allegedly fighting and resisting arrest.

It was then that the officer identified as Baldassaro approached one of the women from behind, grabbing her and hurling her onto a concrete crosswalk, showed a cellphone video that picked up in the middle of the altercation.

The woman then gets up and swings her purse at Baldassaro’s head as a horse momentarily crosses the camera’s viewpoint.

Baldassaro then comes forward as the woman steps back and, with his arms, throws her onto her back. He then unsuccessfully grasps at her head before grabbing her by the shirt and pinning her onto the ground before other officers arrive to handcuff her. At least one other woman is handcuffed as well, the video shows.

The person recording the video is heard loudly directing profanities toward Baldassaro while also calling out, “I got it on video.”

While police didn’t elaborate on the investigation into Baldassaro, they said his actions are getting a close look based on his position as a supervisor of officers. The department may also be sensitive to the racial overtones of the situation.

Baldassaro is white while the woman is black.

Also, Baldassaro is in charge of police who patrol a part of the city that is frequently saturated with revelers partaking in New Orleans’ many festivals and sporting events.

Last summer, 8th District officers drew praise from NOPD brass for its handling of a wild melee on Bourbon Street, during which one participant stood behind officers and pulled out a gun while others attacked cops, injuring them.

Police used a stun gun on one man charged with headbutting an officer. Other suspects in that incident, including the one that pulled a gun, were taken into custody without being seriously injured.

The 8th District had been under the leadership of Commander Nicholas Gernon since 2016, but NOPD last month transferred him to head up the agency’s crime lab, property storage and evidence processing personnel.

Baldassaro, a 21-year NOPD veteran, replaced Gernon as commander of the 8th District following a stint as a lieutenant heading the investigations unit and serving as the second-in-command in the 1st District encompassing Mid-City and Treme.

He had also previously worked gang and major drug cases and was a member of NOPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics team for seven years.