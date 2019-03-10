Two men were walking down Bourbon Street early Sunday morning when they heard a "pop" and found they were shot, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting happened in the block of Bourbon Street around 12:30 a.m.
According to preliminary log of overnight crime, the 22- and 23-year-old women flagged down a security guard after they heard what they described as a "pop." The security guard reportedly pointed to an balcony nearby.
One woman said he felt pain in her calf while the other said she felt pain in her foot and noticed blood in here shoe.
The victims called an Uber and were taken to an area hospital.
More details to come.