Someone from the outside scaled the New Orleans’ jail’s perimeter wall in plain view of a surveillance camera and left various street drugs on the lockup’s campus Monday night, officials said.
Authorities arrested Nicholas Celius, 23, after police found him near the jail with a backpack full of marijuana, crack cocaine and heroin, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday. But two other unidentified people accompanied Celius on his ill-fated venture, and they remained at large Tuesday morning, according to the agency.
It is not clear whether Celius may have been the person who got over the wall or was one of two who were nearby but outside during the brief invasion.
The Sheriff’s Office said jail guards watched on a surveillance camera feed as a man from the outside approached the lockup’s perimeter wall and managed to get over it about 10 p.m. The agency did not say exactly how that man got over the wall.
Staffers quickly headed to confront him, but he fled with two others waiting nearby while leaving behind several packages of drugs.
The Sheriff’s Office suspects he hoped to leave the drugs and other unspecified contraband in a recreational yard for at least one inmate.
After guards contacted New Orleans police, officers captured Celius in the area as he carried a backpack with marijuana, crack and heroin in it. Aside from the drug possession and resisting arrest counts, he was soon jailed on an unspecified outstanding warrant dating back to last year.
The two others who were on the scene got away, and a manhunt was on for them Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Marlin Gusman said Celius’ arrest is a reminder of his agency’s commitment to “aggressive combat the constant efforts of individuals to introduce narcotics into the jail.”