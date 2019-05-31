A business on Bourbon Street released two angles of surveillance video footage to WWL-TV showing a Louisiana State Police trooper shooting the driver of a car that was headed the wrong way on the popular entertainment drag on Thursday night.

At the beginning of the clip, the vehicle in question is pointed against traffic in the 200 block of Bourbon but appears to be stopped on the lakeside sidewalk. A trooper is by the driver’s side door of the Kia Forte — and another trooper is toward the rear of the vehicle — when the car accelerates, continuing to go against the flow of traffic.

Both troopers begin running after the car as two passersby move out of the way to avoid being hit. The driver seems to slow down momentarily, allowing one of the troopers to get toward the front of the vehicle.

The second clip appears to begin at that moment, with the trooper drawing his service pistol and aiming it at the driver with his right hand while resting his left hand on the vehicle’s hood. It appears the trooper is telling the driver to stop.

Another couple of passersby get onto the sidewalk to get out of the way of a confrontation that is rolling at a relatively slow speed.

It appears the car speeds up a second time at that point. About the same time, people in a growing crowd seem to get startled, with a handful running away from the vehicle. That suggests those people may have been reacting to the sound of the trooper shooting the driver.

The car stops for good a short time after, with the two troopers congregating at the driver’s side door when the second clip ends.

Officials said the trooper who fired during the confrontation shot once and struck the driver in the abdomen. Authorities said paramedics took the wounded driver to University Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

State Police said the troopers who confronted the driver were assisting with the closing of traffic bollards in the 200 block of Bourbon. Troopers said the driver refused to comply with repeated orders to stop before one of them shot the driver.

The driver is expected to be booked on criminal offenses once he is released from the hospital, but troopers haven’t specified which they may be.

Troopers haven’t said whether the driver was intoxicated, ill or had some other reason to head the wrong way on Bourbon.

The driver at one point could be seen being loaded onto an ambulance in a stretcher while he was shirtless and not handcuffed.

WWL-TV's Jacqueline Quynh contributed to this report.